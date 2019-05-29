Home

August 18, 1922 - May 28, 2019 Rose Corine Howard, age 96, passed away peacefully in her home on May 28 in Rancho Mirage, California.Rose was born in Los Angeles on August 18, 1922 to Celia and Ben Klein, Hungarian Jewish immigrants. She was the second oldest of four children, growing up in Boyle Heights and graduating from Los Angeles High. Rose married her sweetheart George; remaining in love and blissfully married for 63 years.Rose's life centered around her family and friends; she gave selflessly of herself to everyone she loved, which gave her complete and utter joy.Rose had many passions in life. She was an avid card player; Spite and Malice, Pan or Bridge .. Rose played them all. She loved to travel; which provided her yet another way to spend time with the ones she loved. She was an amazing cook, just ask anyone who tasted her brisket or mandel bread!Rose is survived by her two daughters: Cathy (Bob) Ackerman and Karen (Bruce) Thurston, her three grandchildren: Kimberly (Tim), Chris (Casey) and Jenny (Devon) and six great-grandchildren: Brittani, Kayla Rose, Hayley, Avery, Madeline and Gavin. She was preceded in death by her loving and adoring husband of 63 years, George.Rose's infectious smile, amazing cooking, and selfless approach to life will forever be missed.Funeral services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park on Thursday, May 29 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions to Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 29 to May 30, 2019
