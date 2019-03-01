September 1, 1918 - February 9, 2019 Born September 1, 1918 in New York City, our beloved Rose passed away February 9, 2019 in West Hills, California at 100.Rose once joked, "Everyone's a producer here in Los Angeles. I'm a producer, too. I produced two wonderful sons."Rose earned the title of producer from her loving family who treated the family matriarch as a celebrity with lots of love, respect and admiration. Rose developed a large and loving fan base from coast-to-coast, including an international following of many friends. As a loving mother, Rose had the ability to recognize in her children their talents and encouraged them in the roles they were to play in their lives.Over the years, Rose was frequently seen dancing with her beloved husband Kieve at Roseland and the Paladium in New York. Kieve played the role of Fred Astaire and Rose as Ginger Rogers. Both having the same smooth movements and great love for dancing.Rose passed away from a stroke. Her loving family were at her bedside serenading her with many songs of love that she enjoyed so much over the years. As her son, Neil put it, "We wept when it was all done. For being done too soon."Rose is survived by her sons, Harvey and Neil and their wives, Alice and Katie, five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Rose is predeceased by her loving husband Kieve and her cherished granddaughter Jennifer Diamond. If you'd like to make a donation in Rose's memory, please consider her favorite charity the Jennifer Diamond Cancer Foundation, which provides free support programs to people dealing with cancer. Donations can be made online at: www.jenniferdiamondfoundation.org/donate/ Or via mail to: Jennifer Diamond Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 7598, Westlake Village, CA 91359 Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019