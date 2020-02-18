|
September 12, 1928 - February 14, 2020 Rose ("Chickie") Ekizian, 91, of Northridge, California, passed away on February 14, 2020.The family is holding a private service and burial on February 21, 2020 at Oakwood Memorial Park in Chatsworth. Rose Family Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements. Rose was born in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Surpouhi and Eghia Karian on September 12, 1928. She went to high school at South Milwaukee High and graduated in 1946. She worked at secretarial jobs for several years helping her widowed mother and then, after she married Misak Ekizian in 1952, she worked until she had her son Greg in 1955. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, music, art, and laughing and celebrating with friends and family. She was involved in the St. Peter's Armenian Church Ladies Society and the Valley League for Hathaway Children and Family Services.Rose is survived by her husband Misak Ekizian, her son and daughter in law Greg and Kelly Ekizian, daughter and son in law Susan and Bob Berns, grandchildren Madalyn, Jessica, Jane and Jeremy. She is preceded in death by her sisters Lucy Bogosian, Lorraine Nabedian, and Mary Gabriel, and her parents Surpouhi and Eghia Karian. Memorial donations may be made to CASA of Ventura County, PO Box 1135, Camarillo CA 93011. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and caregivers at Premier Hospice and the Village at Northridge.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 18, 2020