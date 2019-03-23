|
|
August 4, 1914 - March 20, 2019 Rose Halprin died of natural causes on Wednesday, March 20 at her home in Studio City, California. She was 104 years old. Rose is survived by her children, Richard Konecky and Douglas Konecky, by their wives Paula Konecky and Barbara Konecky; by her stepchildren Judy Kane and Bill Halprin; by her grandchildren Shawn Konecky, Scott Konecky, Daniel Konecky and Bronwen Konecky; and also by Anastasia Konecky, Chris Havlin, Deborah Silberberg, Anne Esacove and Mark Bangela; and by her great-grandchildren Isabella and Desmond Konecky, and David, Alex and Danielle Silberberg. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Rose's memory to The Braille Institute Los Angeles, 741 N. Vermont Avenue, LA 90029. Memorial services for Rose Halprin will be held at 2PM on Monday, March 25 at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles 90068. For more information, please call (800) 600-0076.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019