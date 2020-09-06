1/
Rose Hanako Fujikawa Uyematsu
Rose Hanako Fujikawa Uyematsu passed away on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at her home in Anaheim Hills, California.Rose was born on March 2nd, 1935 in Madera, California to parents Kiyozuchi and Yaye Fujikawa. Rose was the youngest of 11 children. The family moved from Madera to Wilmington, California when Rose was one year old. The Fujikawa's operated a farm and sold their produce from their vegetable stand on San Pedro Street. In 1941 Rose's family was incarcerated at the Jerome Concentration Camp, and eventually moved to the Tule Lake Concentration Camp. When war with Japan was coming to an end, Rose's family relocated to Brigham City, Utah where Rose attended grammar school and graduated from Box Elder High School. She then enrolled at Henager Secretarial College in Salt Lake City and graduated in 1954. She was hired as a secretary by the State of California Employment/Disability Department. With 3 boys, she retired from the State of California to raise a family. Once the boys were older, she went back to work as a secretary for Autonetics of North America Aviation where she retired after 20 years of service. She then worked for Southern California Professional Golf Association and retired in 1995.Rose was actively involved with the Kazuo Masuda Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3670, South-East Youth Organization, Yamaguchi Kenjinkai, and many other civic organizations.Rose is survived by her husband, Norio; and her 3 boys, Michael (Hope), Ronald, and Thomas (Karen); along with 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her mother, Yaye; father, Kiyozuchi; sisters, Helen Haruko Masaki, Doris Hisako Okamura, June Miyako Wada, Edith Yaeko Yamasaki, Martha Misako Hirai, Jeanne Toyoko Nagao; and brothers, Sam Susumu Fujikawa, George Jojo Fujikawa, Frank Yoshio Fujikawa, and Harry Kiyoto Fujikawa.Celebration of Life Pending. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
