June 21, 1916 Rose Mend – A life Well LivedForever loved and deeply missed… our beautiful RoseRose Katz Mend – "I've got a lot of living to do", was Rose Mend's motto, and she did just that until she died peacefully at her Los Angeles home on October 17, 2018, at the age of 102. Rose was born in Winnipeg, Canada, and raised in Boyle Heights, California. She loved roses, of course, and traveling, but nothing brought her more joy than her family. She was happily married for almost 60 years to Leon mend. She was predeceased by Leon, her seven siblings, and her son-in-law, Ben Weller. She is survived by her family, whom she adored – and who adored her, including her children, Marshall, Phyllis, and Richard, her grandchildren, Paul, Susanne, Angie, and Eric, her great-grandchildren, Maggie, Curtis, Jacob, Sydney, Keirsten, and Logan, and her great, great grandchildren, Olivia Rose and Leo. Rose was an exceptional person who was loved by all who knew her. She lived a wonderful, long life, and enjoyed every minute of it. We are grateful for every day we shared with Rose and our father, Leo. He was the love of her life, and they were the loves of our lives.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 29 to May 10, 2020