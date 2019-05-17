May 7, 2019 Rose Oldenkamp, of Hermosa Beach, passed away peacefully on May 7th. Rose moved to California from Florida in the '80s and worked at the Los Angeles Times for 9 years. At the LA Times, she was one of the top salespersons for most of her employment there. In the early '90s, Rose alongside her husband Daryl, ventured into entrepreneurship and started their own marketing and advertising agency. She was a pillar in the advertising and printing community, her name was synonymous with direct mail and marketing. Rose had a passion for sales and was a true salesperson which was evident in the way she ran her business. It is undeniable that she touched many lives throughout the years and she will be greatly missed by many. The response from people has been overwhelming and the family is beyond grateful. Memorial service details to come. In the interim, if you would like to post your sympathies and share stories, a page has been created in her honor at legacy.com. Gone, but never forgotten. Her legacy continues. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 17 to May 19, 2019