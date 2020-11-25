July 17, 1915 - November 11, 2020 This radiant picture of Rose Salzman was taken just before her 105th birthday party in July among her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at home where she lived with her son David and his devoted wife Sonia. It was a joyous day in a joyous life. Born July 17, 1915 in Chicago to immigrant parents, Morris and Tillie, Rose Harriet Touby led a life of discovery in residences in seven states. Married to Benjamin Salzman on June 22, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York, she celebrated over 60 years of marriage before he passed on January 15, 2004. Now Rose and Ben are back together in Heaven. Their headstones are as in harmony as was their union. His says: I was meant for you. Hers: …And you were meant for me. Rose's meaningful life, spanning pandemics, world wars, great advances and global challenges, was highlighted by her unwavering love of country. Thanks to her husband, she was a sports fan. Her favorite Laker was Kobe Bryant and favorite Dodger was Jackie Robinson. Newlyweds Rose and Ben were notably at a Brooklyn Dodgers football game on Sunday, December 7, 1941 when the game was stopped because of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Ben joined the Army Air Force in 1942, a difficult decision which she nonetheless supported.Superseding everything was Rose Salzman's love of family. She lived for her next generations, tracking the lives of her grandkids and especially their children. That is what kept her going through considerable travails since surviving major cancer surgery and other health emergencies. The last 15 years living with Sonia and David she had round-the-clock tirelessly dedicated nurses. Little Rose, Lenny and Vicky, and extraordinary care from her primary physician Richard Horowitz.Sound of mind until the very end, her inner beauty exceeded her good looks. All who knew her realized she had a big heart but also the heart of a lion. Selfless courage and limitless devotion to family and friends were the hallmarks of this lady who went to her eternal rest surrounded by her loved ones.She leaves indelibly inspiring and tender memories to great grandchildren Emma, Anna, Andrew, Marlowe, Benny and Will, to grandchildren Daniel, Andrea, Adam, Pamela and Lee, and her son Carl's wonderful family in Florida and Israel.



