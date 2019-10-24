|
January 28, 1921 - August 22, 2019 Rose Weiss: A Life Well Lived Rose Beverly Weiss, born January 28, 1921, passed away peacefully in her home on August 22 2019. Rose's parents, Sam and Sadie Friedman, emigrated from Lithuania during the turn-of-the-century. Rose was the third of four siblings and is survived by her youngest brother, Ray Friedman. All were born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. After meeting her soulmate David Weiss in Detroit, they moved to Southern California to raise a family. She is survived by two sons: Cary and Brian; a granddaughter Sarah Blum Weiss; Sarah's mother, Judi Blum Weiss, two beautiful great-granddaughters, Mya and Zoe; and Cary's wife Kristin Glover. Rose started her creative entertainment career in Detroit as a puppeteer, singer and actress. She also acted in musicals at the Jewish community center in Detroit where she met David. After moving to Southern California, she continued her entertainment career at Santa Monica City College as an actress, make-up artist and in wardrobe. Rose was a pioneer as a make-up artist in television when it was still in black and white. Rose later became ABC's head costumer and wardrobe artist for the Lawrence Welk show on ABC TV. She worked there for 30 years and considered the cast and crew as her extended family. Each Christmas, during the 1960s, Rose would go with the Bob Hope USO tour as the wardrobe and costume artist. While with ABC, she had the privilege to work on the Academy Awards show with costume designer and wardrobe artist. After her retirement, she continued working into her 80s doing commercials and reunion shows for Lawrence Welk in Branson, Missouri, and Escondido, California. During the last 10 years, Rose became a member of the Santa Monica emeritus gospel choir and the Santa Monica emeritus writing group. Rose was an exceptional woman, and spent her final years writing her autobiography called, "My Unexpected Life."
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2, 2019