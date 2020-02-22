|
|
April 14, 1927 - February 5, 2020 Rosemarie passed away on February 5 at her home in La Jolla, CA. She was born in Evanston, Illinois, to Jack and Siranoush Danelian. Her parents were survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Settling in Hollywood, she graduated from Hollywood HS in 1945. A proud graduate of UCLA, she became an elementary school teacher and was a teacher all her life. She married Paul Kalemkiarian on February 22, 1952, moving to Palos Verdes Estates in 1965. Rosemarie loved politics and service. She was PTA District Council President, and served on the Inglewood Library Board. She used her gift of cooking to sell mail order cakes, and her love of antiques to start Hallmark Silver Ltd. She was the first woman City Council Member in Palos Verdes, elected in 1977. Paul and Rosemarie retired to San Diego County. In Julian, Escondido & La Jolla she continued to be a mover and shaker. She is survived by the love of her life for almost 68 years Paul Kalemkiarian; son Brent & Lynn Kalemkiarian, daughter the Honorable Sharon Kalemkiarian & Rey Galindo, and son Paul & Sandra Kalemkiarian. She is cherished by 8 grandchildren Justin, Beth, Sam, Kay, Rebecca, Sara, Lisa & Lena; 2 great-grandchildren Micah & Ani. Also survived by brother Lawrence Danelian; predeceased by brother Richard Danelian. Memorial Service will be held on March 21, 2020, 1:00 pm at United Armenian Congregational Church, 3480 Cahuenga Blvd., LA. Reception to follow. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Garabed Armenian Church or Women's Support Center in Armenia.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020