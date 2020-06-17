Rosemarie Gurewitz
April 6, 1934 - June 10, 2020 It is with deeply saddened hearts the family of Rosemarie Gurewitz announces her passing at the age of 86 years on June 10, 2020. Rosemarie was born in Colorado, but moved to California where she met her lifelong husband, Arthur.Rosemarie is survived by her granddaughter, Gabriella Maimone. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, and children Stephen and Lori.For those blessed to have known Rosemarie, her love of family, kindness, compassion and sincerity will be dearly missed.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
