August 26, 1931 - March 11, 2019 Our beloved "Aunt Babe" was dedicated to her family, supported animal rights and loved her cats. She received her master's degree in clinical social work at USC and worked for the VA Hospital for 30 years, participating in think tanks and discussion panels with peers from around the globe. Her encouragement to believe in ourselves will forever influence our lives. Rosemarie is survived by her nieces, Judith Cocuzza and Jackie Cocuzza-Walker, and their spouses and children. She was laid to rest at Hollywood Forever. Donations in Rosemarie's name can be made to the Stray Cat Alliance, the ASPCA or .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019