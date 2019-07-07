|
January 20, 1953 - May 26, 2019 Rosemary Ann Gabledon passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side in Westlake Village on May 26, 2019 after a long illness. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, wife and grandmother. Rosemary was laid to rest next to her late husband, Albert Gabledon, on May 30, 2019 at Assumption Cemetery in Simi Valley. Rosemary is survived by her children, Jeanette, Jimmy and Ryan King. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Childrens' Hospital Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 7 to July 8, 2019