Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Gabledon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Ann Gabledon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Ann Gabledon Obituary
January 20, 1953 - May 26, 2019 Rosemary Ann Gabledon passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side in Westlake Village on May 26, 2019 after a long illness. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, wife and grandmother. Rosemary was laid to rest next to her late husband, Albert Gabledon, on May 30, 2019 at Assumption Cemetery in Simi Valley. Rosemary is survived by her children, Jeanette, Jimmy and Ryan King. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Childrens' Hospital Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.