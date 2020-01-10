|
October 17, 1926 - January 4, 2020 Rosemary (Aiken) DeCuir, 93, our kindhearted, strong, exceptional mother, passed peacefully surrounded by family on January 4. Born in West Hollywood to Irish parents, Thomas and Mary Rose Aiken, she was the beloved sister to Jack, Tom, and Bill. An Immaculate Heart College alum, she taught English before marrying the late George DeCuir and raising six children. She later found her vocation as an academic counselor. A devoted mother, she also loved travel, read widely, enjoyed theatre and advocated tirelessly for her special needs daughter. She is survived by her brother Bill Aiken, her children Mary Elise Herbert (Kevin), Suzanne DeCuir (Patrick), John DeCure (Cynthia), Rose DeCuir-McKown (Vince), Carolyn Palanca (Michael), and Laura DeCuir, and ten grandchildren. Services will be held Thursday, January 16, at Beatitudes of Our Lord in La Mirada at 10:30 a.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020