September 9, 1930 - November 28, 2019 Mournful and filled with ever-lasting love and gratitude, we embrace the passing of Rosemary E. Tomich on November 28, 2019. Rosemary was born in Los Angeles, California on September 9, 1930. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Linda, and is survived by her nephew David, niece Kristin, and many other relatives and their families in Southern California, Texas, Montenegro, and Serbia. Rosemary grew up in Southern California and attended the University of Southern California (USC). She then went on to build a career as a businesswoman and energy executive. She owned the Hope Cattle Company since 1958, she was a member of the Occidental Petroleum Board of Directors 1980-2012, she served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Livestock Clearing, Inc., she was a director of ICN Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and she was a Founding Director of the Palm Springs Savings Bank. Rosemary was also an ardent advocate for education, social, and women's causes. She served on the Board of Councilors for the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences, on the UCLA Board of Councilors, and as an honorary Trustee of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. She was a member of the founding Board of Directors of the Armand Hammer United World College of the American West (currently UWC-USA). She also served on President Carter's Export Council. Rosemary's unwavering faith and her open, welcoming heart have served and will continue to serve as a beacon to many whose lives she has touched. We will miss her guidance, her love, and her friendship. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 5-9 pm at Pierce Brothers Turner & Stevens Mortuary, 1136 E Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776. The funeral service will take place at Saint Steven's Serbian Orthodox Cathedral on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11:00 am at 1621 West Garvey Ave, Alhambra, CA 91803. The burial will follow the funeral service at Rose Hills Memorial Park, at 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, CA 90601.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 6, 2019