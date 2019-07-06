August 1, 1935 - July 2, 2019 Rosemary Hope Fitzgerald Dugard passed away on July 2, 2019 at the age of 83. She died peacefully after a long decline brought on by Alzheimer's Disease.Rosemary was born on August 1, 1935 in Medford, Massachusetts, the third of Charles and Lillian Fitzgerald's six children. After completing high school she trained at Mass General Hospital, where Rosemary worked as a nurse before leaving to become a flight attendant for Trans World Airlines. It was during this time, while attending a party in Boston on New Year's Eve 1960, that she met a young Air Force pilot who would become the love of her life. Rosemary and George Alan Dugard were married just nine months later on August 27, 1960 at the Pease Air Base chapel. The couple would have five children, the "M's" – Martin, Matthew, Monique, Marc, and Mary. Together, the Dugard family traveled North America from one Air Force Base to another as Alan's military career flourished. It was Rosemary who held down the fort when her husband served two tours in Vietnam, and who acted as cheerleader, logistics coordinator, chauffeur, and inspiration to her children, selflessly putting the needs of others before her own.When Alan retired in 1980, the family settled in Irvine, California. There, Rosemary flourished, becoming an active part of the community and displaying her eclectic talents in a wide array of civic activities. Rosemary served on the Vector Control Board of Directors for thirteen years; attained her Master Gardener Certificate and worked as a Sherman Gardens Docent for thirty years; served as an Ombudsman on the Irvine's Council for the Aging; and, thanks to a special citizens' certification program with the Irvine Police Department, qualified with an Expert Rating on the Glock 9mm handgun.Always passionate about trivia and acquiring knowledge, Rosemary returned to school at the age of fifty and received her bachelor of arts degree in American Studies from Cal State-Fullerton. She was also selected as a member of the Golden Key National Honor Society.Rosemary loved rose bushes, tomatoes, and reading every word of the daily newspaper. She never lost her Boston accent. Rosemary was a closet introvert with a big personality, disdain for mediocrity, and sense of humor and fondness for laughter she passed along to her sons and daughters. In time, Rosemary and Alan were also blessed with eight grandchildren. She is predeceased by daughter Monique and son Marc."The Rose Parade," as Rosemary was nicknamed by her children, is missed.A memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Irvine on July 9 at 10 a.m. O'Connor Mortuary (949) 581-4300 www.oconnormortuary.com Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019