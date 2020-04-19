|
|
May 14, 1953 - April 16, 2020 Ross Craig Pearlman passed away on April 16, 2020, after a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Ross was born to Lynn (Brod) Pearlman and Marvin Pearlman at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on May 14, 1953, where Marvin was stationed with the Marine Corps. When Marvin was discharged the following year, the family road-tripped to California, where they settled first in Pacoima and later in Woodland Hills. Ross was soon joined by his younger brothers, Barry and Mitchell. Marvin and Lynn instilled a life-long love of travel, taking their boys on trips as far as Russia, Israel, and Austria. A typical child of the 60s, Ross formed a garage band, built his own distortion pedal in his Taft High School electronics shop, and continued to play guitar throughout his life.Ross began his storied career as a bag boy at The Boys Market in Encino. During his college days at Cal State Northridge, he worked for Smith's Food King, becoming night manager while going to law school. After realizing the law wasn't for him, Ross went to work at his dad's company, A1 Food Distributors, in Vernon, CA. Over the years, Ross and Marvin (joined later by Mitchell) transformed the family-run company into A1 International Foods, the largest specialty foods distributor west of the Mississippi. Ross was widely recognized as an industry leader, served as President of the National Food Distributors Association, and, most importantly, built life-long friendships. After selling the family business in 1999, Ross focused on his second passion (the first was always family): sailing. Having made his first crossing to Hawaii in 1988, he successfully competed in the Transpacific Yacht Race (for which he also served on the Board), the Pacific Cup Race, and many other races down the California/Mexico coast. But his favorite trip was the 26-mile crossing to Catalina Island, where he made lasting memories snorkeling, hiking the coast, and taking his children and grandchildren on thrilling dinghy rides.Ross lived most of his life in the San Fernando Valley, but he spent his final six years in Newport Beach, in the home he meticulously remodeled with the view of the Pacific Ocean he always wanted. Ever the life of the party, he loved to entertain with his wife Mickie and would always toast "L'Chaim!"– "To life!" After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015, he made the most of every miraculous minute beyond his original six-month prognosis, with extraordinary care and support from Mickie and his brother Barry. He begrudgingly traded his sailboat for a power boat and, with his characteristic wit, named it Borrowed Time. When he wasn't at home loving life in Newport, he continued to globetrot the world with friends and family, traveling to Africa, Thailand, Alaska, Europe, and of course, his self-proclaimed "happy place" on Maui every summer.Ross is survived by his beloved wife, Mickie Jacobs and their rescue dog, Rosie; his four children Berrie Goldman (and her husband Ben), AJ Pearlman (Lisa Mottet), Jared Pearlman (Rachel Travolta), Savannah Pearlman (Nate Rosenbloom) and their mother, Allyson Pearlman; his three grandchildren, Ryland, Oliver, and Sailor; his brothers, Barry Pearlman (Cathy), Mitch Pearlman (Elizabeth); his stepchildren Jason Jacobs, Josh Jacobs (Kayla Phillips) and Kristi Vanderbogart (Pete); his aunt Annette Shniderman; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and uncountable friends.Ross lived his life to the fullest and his passing leaves a hole in all of our hearts. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to City of Hope in celebration of a life well lived.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 19, 2020