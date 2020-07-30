May 1935 - July 2020 A life well-livedRoss Billings was a true "Renaissance Man" – a visionary, poet, scholar, teacher, student, sportsman, inventor, artist, builder - - at once an idealist, a pragmatist, and a skeptic. A creator of all things against the advice of many who said, "You can't do it that way" -whether it was designing and remodeling the family homes or being ahead of his time designing instructional materials and strategies for his students.Family was all- important to him; he spent quality time with his six children individually, teaching them, sharing his philosophy and values. He was a staunch supporter of women's rights, encouraging all the women and girls in the family to pursue their dreams.There were 40+ years of stays in Lake Arrowhead in the winter – tobogganing, sledding, building snowmen, stoking the fire as "the Wily Woodsman." He participated in the indoor games to the delight of the kids.Ross researched the Billings' family history and discovered that his roots went back to 800 A.D. and the Dukes of Saxony; then over to England and in 1645 to North Stonington, Conn. There he and his wife, Jan, found Ebenezer Billing(s) and family in the cemetery on Billing(s)'s Road along Billing(s)'s Lake!Throughout this time, Ross was rebuilding their home into a veritable English Manor, a work of love for his family.Ross was born in South Dakota in 1935 and the family moved to Washington where his father worked on the ships in Bremerton during WWII. He got his B.A. in English at Long Beach State; and M.A. in English at Cal State Fullerton. He taught English at Magnolia High in Anaheim and in 1975 was the first to use a computer for student instruction.Ross then started Billings' Communications – an Instructional Technology company. The U.S. Department of Defense hired him to develop an interactive program on Geo-positioning Systems and Satellite Geodesy. He went to Saudi Arabia to instruct the Saudis on health/life saving techniques; developed 60 programs for Encyclopedia Britannica; produced a laser-disc program, "Earth and Space," which won the first place Silver Screen Award for a multi media program from the International Interactive Communications Society.Ross is survived by his wife, Jan; six children, 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store