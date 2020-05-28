August 27, 1926 - May 6, 2020 Ross M. King passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 from natural causes. He was 93 years old. Ross was born and raised in Los Angeles. He is survived by his brother, Charles King (Donna) , children Stanley King (Patricia Lynch), John King (Kathy), Ross King (Debbie Schwartzbauer), Colleen First and four grandchildren, Max First, Molly First, Charles King and Emily Rose King. His former spouse Patricia Ann King and his brother Stanley King predeceased him in death. Ross lived his whole life in Southern California. Ross enlisted in the Navy towards the end of WWII, where he was assigned to an aircraft carrier in the Pacific. After the war he enrolled at UCLA and completed his engineering degree at UCLA in 1950. Ross had a 37 year career at So. California Edison. He loved working there and rose through the ranks starting as an engineer and retiring as an executive. He loved spending time with family and friends at the family cabin at Lake Arrowhead, CA. Ross spent his retirement in Oceanside CA., surrounded by friends and family. He also traveled the world. He was always generous to those in need. Ross will be buried in a private ceremony at Calvary Cemetery in Los Angeles. He will be missed.



