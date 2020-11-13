July 18, 1930 - October 6, 2020 Rosslyn was born in Los Angeles and lived here all of her life.She was a cherished daughter (Sadie and Saul Weitz), sister (Shirley, Mervyn) and wife (Mike) and is the beloved mother (Susan and Marc, Steven), aunt (Karren and Howard,Richard, Elisha), Grandmother (Brandi and Joe, Chad, Chase and Kaidi), Great grandmother (Cole, Chloe, Cruz).She was devoted to her family and was extremely generous.Roz traveled the world with Mike for both business and pleasure and most recently, enjoyed leisure time playing cards with the "pan girls".She will be greatly missed.



