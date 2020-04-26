Home

Roy Ai-ji Goto

Roy Ai-ji Goto Obituary
October 1946 - April 2020 Roy Goto, age 73, passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer in his home in La Crescenta on April 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, son Christopher, Chris's girlfriend, Isabella, and his daughter Stacy, her husband Sean and their children Connor and Danielle. He is also survived by his sister Leora Hirose, her husband Melvin and their daughter Marlene. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center to support cancer research and patient care at the USC Norris www.uscnorris.com/support.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 26, 2020
