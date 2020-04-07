|
|
Roy Kavin passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 at the age of 90. Roy was extremely devoted to his wife Diane and to his family. He also had many close lifelong friends and interests. In 1952, Roy became the second of three generations of the Kavin family to own and operate Greenblatt's Deli in Hollywood. His son, Jeffrey, has managed the business since the 1980s. Roy is survived by Diane Kavin, his wife of 67 years, sons Jeffrey Kavin, Michael (Clare) Kavin and daughter Cathy (Brian) Bashner, and four grandchildren: Charlotte Bashner, Bradley Kavin, Brian Kavin and Alexandra Bashner. To comply with government emergency orders, burial at Hillside Memorial Park was private. Donations can be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 7, 2020