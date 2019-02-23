November 2, 1946 - January 21, 2019 Roy Lee passed away on January 21, 2019 at the age of 72. He had been a longtime and treasured part of the community and all who knew him can fondly recall his kind spirit, his wry sense of humor, and his remarkable artistic sensibility. He was born on November 2, 1946 in Singapore and came to the states via England in the '70s. He was a great athlete, excelling at tennis, running and swimming. He loved his Bruin Masters swim family at UCLA where he swam almost daily for decades. He loved playing mahjong, traveling, the French language, theater, gardening, fine wine, great dinners and especially his signature martinis. He was a great artist, painter and calligrapher. Integral in his life were his daily crossword puzzles, writing and illustrating in his journals. He was a true Renaissance man. He had his treasured giant koi, which he used to feed by hand and perhaps most of all, he loved his Great Danes which he always had two of over the many decades. He will be greatly missed by Willow and Cloud and by all who were fortunate to know him. He is survived by his brother Roger, sister-in law, nieces and nephews. Please hold his family and friends in your hearts. Roy Lee, Rest In Peace. We love you. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019