January 13, 1947 - February 19, 2019 Royston David Thomas was a writer, playwright, musician, songwriter, stage performer and educator. He passed away from advanced COPD on February 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Born in Bristol, England, he began his career on the stage at age 13 when his dad sent him to audition for Oliver! in London. He played the lead role and once played for Queen Elizabeth II. He moved to the US with his mother and step-father and played roles on Broadway in Camelot and other productions while attending high school in New Jersey. He had planned to attend Julliard in New York and pursue music in earnest when he received his draft notice and joined the Army. He was not deployed to Vietnam, but he credited his Army tour of duty with valuable training and skills. After military service, he moved to Los Angeles where he attended UCLA, eventually earning his MFA in Theatre Arts. Royston wrote and produced many plays and served as artistic director in the Open Fist Theater. During this time Royston began his career in education. He worked in the Los Angeles Community College District for 24 years – as language arts instructor, program director, and Associate Dean of Workforce Development. He was well known for his talents, humor, quick wit and kindness. He is survived by his brother, Frank Thomas, in Bristol. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 24 to July 27, 2019