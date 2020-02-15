|
Ruben A. Figueroa, 93, of Gardena, CA, passed away of natural causes at his home of 65 years. A native of Los Angeles, he was the only son of Alfonso Q. Figueroa and Melquiades Araiza Figueroa of Arizona. Ruben held leadership positions early in life. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Los Angeles, where he was Student Body President. During WWII, Ruben was trained as an airplane crew chief in the 889th Air Engineer Squadron of the U.S. Army Air Corps, based in Fort MacArthur, in San Pedro, CA. For his service in WWII, Ruben was awarded the American Campaign Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Ruben's career at United Airlines as a lead aircraft mechanic spanned more than forty years, from April, 1948 to January, 1990. In 1950, Ruben took a one year leave from United Airlines to serve his country in the Korean War. Ruben waited until he was 27 years old to get married, so that he could better provide for a family. His forty-five year marriage to Rose Zapien Figueroa produced twin sons and four daughters. Ruben was Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 1074, which included his own twin sons. His troop met at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Hall in Gardena, CA. After Scouting and camping, Ruben moved on to fishing and boating. He bought a small motorboat, then learned to sail, including completion of a celestial navigation course. Two years after retiring, Ruben joined the Merchant Marines, working for seven years on the oceans, from November, 1991 to November, 1998. He made many trips to China and passed through the Panama Canal five times.Ruben volunteered and served more than 29 years, after he retired, in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary whose motto "Always Ready", aptly describes him. He was a Crewman, an Operator, then a Coxswain (Helmsman). Ruben passed the navigational portion of his test using charts from the Atlantic coast off Massachusetts. He was certified to captain a 50 ton ship within a 200-mile radius off shore. He served as a Flotilla Commander and in many other positions within the 5-7 Flotilla, United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. Ruben also volunteered and served many years, after he retired, in the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) as Scanner, Co-Pilot and Observer. He then leveraged his circumstances to build the bigger life that he imagined for himself. Always easy to get along with, fun and smart, he assembled a crew including Ted Armstrong and other knowledgeable sailors who worked with him at United Airlines to sail racing yachts back from Honolulu or Cabo San Lucas to the mainland for the yacht owners. On one return trip, the racing yacht suffered a cracked mast and lost radio power midway between Honolulu and L.A. Without the use of their electronic navigation equipment, Ruben used his knowledge of celestial navigation to safely reach their destination on the mainland.In recent years, Ruben traveled via cruise ship to six ports from Seattle to Alaska (2014); 12 ports from Barcelona to Istanbul (2015); Fiji (2017), and 8 ports from Amsterdam to Barcelona. His final cruise, a pilgrimage for Ruben, was made just as he turned 93. This included trips to the sacred destinations of Fatima in Portugal and the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Spain in September, 2019.Fit and handsome until the day he died, Ruben Figueroa always did his best. He was hard of hearing since his younger days when he flew small, loud, planes, but he never let that deter him. He was willing to do the hard work and ask the questions that built upon what he already knew. And most importantly, he applied his innate discipline and love of learning to achieve greatness. There was the time when everyone else's tent came falling down in very heavy winds, and his was the only tent that stayed up. When a recent teacher gave the class months to solve a complex mathematical problem, he stayed with it and was the only one in the class who calculated the right answer.At 93, he was the longest-lived member of the Figueroa Family. He outlived his wife Rose (1998) and also two children, daughter Lisa (2015) and son John (2019). Ruben is a descendant of Jose Figueroa who was of Indian descent, a General and the Mexican Governor of California from 1833 to 1835. Governor Figueroa published the first book in California and is buried in a crypt beneath Mission Santa Barbara (Wikipedia). Ruben gave his descendants pet names or Indian names. He called his eldest and favorite daughter "Precious."He leaves behind a legacy of 22 descendants, 3 sons-in-law and 1 daughter-in-law. Ruben's eldest son is an A&P (Certified Aircraft Maintenance Technician), like Ruben was, and works for a major aviation company in Portland, OR. Though largely independent, Ruben was cared for by his two youngest daughters in his last years. His youngest daughter, who also served in the U.S. Air Force, moved back to the family home from Texas three years ago to be his live-in companion. She cooked and cared for him, his pets and his magnificent garden. Ruben's legacy is four generations: six children, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren who reside in California (12), Tennessee (7), Arizona (1) and Oregon (1). Also one in Missouri, who is doing research at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.A rosary and memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Gardena, CA. Ruben's ashes and those of his wife Rose, who passed in 1998, will be scattered at sea at 5 p.m. off the coast of San Pedro where his military career began. Thank you, Mom and Dad! Love you!
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 15, 2020