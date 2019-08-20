|
November 14, 1926 - August 7, 2019 Ruben Carrillo Garcia passed on August 7, 2019. He was 92 years old. Born in El Paso, Texas, on November 14, 1926, his mother, Piedad Carrillo, brought him and his four siblings to Los Angeles in the early 1930s. The move was motivated by the untimely death of his father, Casimiro Garcia. He spent his formative years in Boyle Heights, the neighborhood just east of downtown Los Angeles. He leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Lillian, as well as his four children, Philip, Laura, Dennis and Kenneth. Other family survivors include 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and his youngest sister, Isabel Kinnaman. He had been a resident of Whittier, California, since 1975. Educated in Los Angeles, Mr. Garcia attended Roosevelt High School, Los Angeles City College and Cal State Los Angeles. For many years he was employed by LA County as a Civil Engineer. While on the job he earned his certification as a licensed professional engineer. For the last 20 years of his career, he was an independent, consulting engineer. He was always a strong advocate for higher education attainment. With the aid of his financial support, his children earned undergraduate degrees from the Cal State campuses at Fullerton, Los Angeles and Long Beach. He volunteered for naval duty in WWII at the age of 16. He served in the Pacific on a Landing Ship Tank (LST), unloading cargo and troops directly onto the shores of Japan. After the war he used his GI Bill benefits to attend college. He quickly became a bona fide Renaissance man. He was an avid reader of history, culture and politics; and he diligently kept abreast of current events. In retirement, reading the LA Times from cover to cover was his morning ritual. He also was an accomplished craftsman. The breadth of his creative projects was as varied as restoring classic cars to making custom furniture. He also loved the great outdoors. But most of all, Mr. Garcia loved the sea. He was an accomplished sailor and had a succession of sailboats moored in Marina Del Rey. His favorite vessel was a Sabre 34 yacht, which he named "Diamond Lil." Ruben and Lillian hosted countless boat outings for family and friends. Their favorite overnight excursions were sailing to Paradise Cove and the isthmus at Catalina Island. Mr. Garcia was a very intelligent and responsible man with a genial disposition. His general knowledge, hospitality and generosity were legendary. He definitely was a role model for family members near and far and will be missed by all. According to his wishes, Mr. Garcia was cremated. His family and friends are encouraged to celebrate his life by toasting him with his favorite libation, a gin martini.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019