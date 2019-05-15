August 31, 1932 - May 11, 2019 Rubin Gottesman was born in New York City on August 31, 1932 to Jacob and Miriam Gottesman. They moved to Coney Island where "Ruby" spent his youth. He served our country in Fort Myer, Baltimore during the Korean War, and later in the Army Reserves. Ruby married Barbara Ruth Gelobter on March 29, 1959 in Brooklyn. They had three children, Howard Jay, Gail Hope and David Seth Gottesman. Ruby moved his family to Los Angeles in 1972 where he became known as one of the pioneers of the adult entertainment industry. In 1986, Ruby and X-Citement Video, Inc. was targeted by the Meese Commission on "Pornography" in a sting operation. Ruby's case was appealed to the Supreme Court (U.S. v. X-Citement Video, Inc., 513 U.S. 64 (1994)). After two tragic losses of both his beloved sons and then his wife, Ruby devoted his life to raising his beautiful granddaughters, Haily and Danielle. "Papa" is also survived by his loving daughter Gail, son-in-law, Jake, nephew, Richard and his wife Julie. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 15, 2019