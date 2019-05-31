March 15, 1926 - May 24, 2019 Ruby King Baker passed away Friday, May 24th at age 93 at her home in Pasadena. Mrs. Baker is survived by her son, Joseph Christopher Baker, who spent 18 years at the LA Times as a sportswriter.A memorial service is being held Friday at 11:30am at First Lutheran Church in Pasadena followed by a graveside service at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, and a repast at the church.Mrs. Baker will be interned in the Loving Kindness Section of Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills near her husband Attorney Joseph E. Baker, who passed away April 30, 1996 at age 79. Ruby and Joe Baker were married on Memorial Day 1953. Born to Luther King and Eliza King in Little Rock, AR. Mrs. Baker received her AA degree at Pasadena Junior College before receiving a BA and a master's in Social Work from USC in 1952. She worked for the Los Angeles DPSS from 1962 until her retirement in 1991. Mrs. Baker served several terms on the Board of Directors of First Lutheran, which she attended for 51 years. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 31, 2019