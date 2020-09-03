1/
Ruby Kuniko SHIMIDZU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(101), passed away on August 28, 2020 in Gardena. Ruby was a secretary at Jane Addams Elementary School, Lawndale, CA for 20 years. She was a great cook and was known for her lemon meringue and apple pies. The extended family always enjoyed her holiday meals. She is survived by her children, Karen (Jim) Campbell, Dennis (Princesa) Shimidzu, and Linda (Les) Greene; grandchildren, Stevie Campbell, Ryan Campbell, Ashley Greene, and Cameron Greene, and many other relatives. A burial service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00PM at Inglewood Park Cemetery, 720 E. Florence Ave., Inglewood, 90301. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
911 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1449
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kubota Nikkei Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved