(101), passed away on August 28, 2020 in Gardena. Ruby was a secretary at Jane Addams Elementary School, Lawndale, CA for 20 years. She was a great cook and was known for her lemon meringue and apple pies. The extended family always enjoyed her holiday meals. She is survived by her children, Karen (Jim) Campbell, Dennis (Princesa) Shimidzu, and Linda (Les) Greene; grandchildren, Stevie Campbell, Ryan Campbell, Ashley Greene, and Cameron Greene, and many other relatives. A burial service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2:00PM at Inglewood Park Cemetery, 720 E. Florence Ave., Inglewood, 90301. www.kubotamortuary.com
(213) 749-1449