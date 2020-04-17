|
August 21, 1929 - March 18, 2020 Always one to see the good in others and to see only the bright side of life, Ruby Marguerite Root was born in L.A., California, on August 21, 1929 to parents Clifford Root and Hortense Root (née Fort). In 1964, Ruby immigrated to Canada with husband John Pusey, where she fell in love with the community of White Rock, BC, and stayed for 55 years. Ruby and John entertained friends and neighbours in their White Rock home, drawing upon John's extensive L.A. experience in his lounge the "Sapphire Room" to make the finest martini's "this side of Chicago." John died October 24, 1994 at the age of 84, and after over 30 years of a happy life of travel and close companionship with Ruby. The Star of the Sea Parish, where Ruby volunteered time over the years, and the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, as well as the BC SPCA were special charities always in Ruby's mind. Her many friends will remember her from the Marine Drive neighbourhood, from The Peninsula Retirement Residence and from her last 2 years at Peace Portal Lodge. Ruby's friendly but feisty personality carried her well through life. Her smile brightened many a day, and those that have known her have an appreciation of her stay on earth. Those who knew Ruby are invited to post a note in the online guestbook on Legacy.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020