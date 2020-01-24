|
August 3, 1924 - January 21, 2020 Ruby M. Watanabe, 95, of Torrance, passed away on January 21st, 2020. She was born in Kumamoto, Japan, on August 3rd, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband George Watanabe. Ruby had a career as a bookkeeper for almost 40 years, retired from Seiko Time Corporation and spent most of her time with family, friends, and her crafts. She will be greatly missed by her many relatives, friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, donations or koden, please honor Ruby thru the many fond memories.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020