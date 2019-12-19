|
October 16, 1925 - October 16, 2019 She was called "Marie," her middle name, for most of her long and happy life of 94 years. Born in Steubenville, Ohio, to mother Ramona Evans of North Carolina and father Arthur Harding of Ohio, a descendant of President Warren G. Harding. Marie lost her father as a child, so her mother raised her and brother Jack in San Diego, CA. She attended San Diego State College, but instead of graduating married the Rev. Dr. Alan Cheesebro, a Presbyterian minister, and had daughter Heather. Marie was very beautiful and modeled, danced, competed for Miss San Diego and Miss Navy (won prior to her marriage). With Alan, swimming, water skiing, tennis, art, and church were passions. The family moved to Los Angeles where Alan preached at Sherman Oaks Presbyterian Church. Marie worked as an actress with Screen Extras Guild in television and film for awhile. They eventually divorced, and Marie went to work at Fox Studios in the Publicity Dept., meeting many celebrities and doing charity work. She and daughter Heather attended Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church. Marie was widowed from George Goman, her last husband, whom she met at the Los Angeles Tennis Club. They spent happy years living in the Century Towers Condominium Community across from Fox Studios after Marie retired. Daughter Heather moved to the Century Towers to be nearby. Favorite family hobbies were backgammon, the gym, swimming, tennis, Jeopardy!, and doing L.A. Times crossword puzzles. Marie passed away peacefully in her condo on her 94th birthday surrounded by beloved family, caregivers, and church friends. Ruby Marie Harding is Resting in Peace at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills section Gentleness next to her former mother-in-law, Fern Cheesebro. It was her wish to be there. Marie is survived by her daughter Heather, brother Jack, grandchildren Yvette and Quentin, cousins and relatives in Ohio and North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ongoing ministries of Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church or online to BHPC.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 29, 2019