|
|
July 20, 1924 - February 5, 2020 Rudy passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a short illness. Survived by his wife of seventy years, Peekie (Rhoda), and his children Randy Schaefer (Colleen), Ellen Schaefer Kruger, and Cindy Schaefer Bowen (Jerry). Grandchildren: Scott Schaefer (Carla), Sidnee Schaefer (Mia) and Beau Kruger. Great-grandchildren: Lukas, Liam and Lily. Services to be held at Eden Memorial Park on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rudy's name may be made to the US Coast Guard, Guide Dogs For The Blind or a .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020