Born January 27, 1926 Chicago Ill. Died September 15, 2020 West Covina. Moved to East Los Angeles 1931. Entered US Army 1944 & fought in European theater & Korean Wars. Married to Lillian Estrada for 73 years, survived by 4 Children, 7 Grandchildren, 10 Greatgrandchildren, 2 sisters & 2 brothers



