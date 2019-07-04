On June 30, 2019, Rupert "Rudy" deLeon passed away at his Torrance home of 70 years. He had celebrated his 96th birthday the previous weekend.A graveside service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, July 8 at the Pacific View Cemetery, 3500 Pacific View Drive in Newport Beach/Corona Del Mar, California. A reception will follow in the Yorba Linda Room at the Fashion Island Hotel, 690 Newport Center Drive.He is survived by his four children, Kathleen Watt of Los Angeles, Rudy deLeon of Washington, DC, Nancy Henson of Alexandria, Virginia, and Richard deLeon of Playa Vista. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Nadine Watt of Beverly Hills, Raymond Watt of Nashville, Tennesee, Holly Welty also of Alexandria, Monica deLeon of Brentwood, Libby deLeon of New York City, Kelly deLeon of Hilo, Hawaii, and Kerry deLeon of Boston, Massachusetts. And 6 great grandchildren, Logan, Aidan, Braelyn, Keira, Reese and Carter.He served in the United States Coast Guard during World War II, escorting troop ships across the Atlantic. When he returned home he spent hisentire career at the Southern California Gas Company.On his weekends from 1955 to 2010 he worked at the Los Angeles Coliseum and Rose Bowl, managing the team locker rooms, and later at the press box. The events included the 1984 Olympics, 5 Super Bowl games in southern California, and hundreds of USC, UCLA, Rams, Raiders games, and the 1959 World Series. He enjoyed working with his many longstanding friends at these venues.He was a graduate of Los Angeles High School. He was the last surviving child of Santiago deLeon and his wife Mimi Sanchez. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 4 to July 7, 2019