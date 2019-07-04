Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pacific View Memorial Park
3500 Pacific View Drive
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 644-2700
Resources
More Obituaries for Rupert deLeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rupert "Rudy" deLeon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rupert "Rudy" deLeon Obituary
On June 30, 2019, Rupert "Rudy" deLeon passed away at his Torrance home of 70 years. He had celebrated his 96th birthday the previous weekend.A graveside service will be held at 10:30am on Monday, July 8 at the Pacific View Cemetery, 3500 Pacific View Drive in Newport Beach/Corona Del Mar, California. A reception will follow in the Yorba Linda Room at the Fashion Island Hotel, 690 Newport Center Drive.He is survived by his four children, Kathleen Watt of Los Angeles, Rudy deLeon of Washington, DC, Nancy Henson of Alexandria, Virginia, and Richard deLeon of Playa Vista. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Nadine Watt of Beverly Hills, Raymond Watt of Nashville, Tennesee, Holly Welty also of Alexandria, Monica deLeon of Brentwood, Libby deLeon of New York City, Kelly deLeon of Hilo, Hawaii, and Kerry deLeon of Boston, Massachusetts. And 6 great grandchildren, Logan, Aidan, Braelyn, Keira, Reese and Carter.He served in the United States Coast Guard during World War II, escorting troop ships across the Atlantic. When he returned home he spent hisentire career at the Southern California Gas Company.On his weekends from 1955 to 2010 he worked at the Los Angeles Coliseum and Rose Bowl, managing the team locker rooms, and later at the press box. The events included the 1984 Olympics, 5 Super Bowl games in southern California, and hundreds of USC, UCLA, Rams, Raiders games, and the 1959 World Series. He enjoyed working with his many longstanding friends at these venues.He was a graduate of Los Angeles High School. He was the last surviving child of Santiago deLeon and his wife Mimi Sanchez.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 4 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pacific View Memorial Park
Download Now