Mrs. Ruri Miura, 96, Los Angeles, CA born Nisei, resident of Alhambra, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020.She is predeceased by her loving husband, Toshio Miura; and beloved sister, Susie Emi.She is survived by her loving family: Daughters, Marsha (Alvin) Wakasa and Adrienne (Rick) Oka; son, Nolan (Trudy) Miura; grandchildren, Daryn and Kelsey Wakasa, Ryan and Christopher Oka; step-grandchildren, Rachael (Ernie) Miranda and Elizabeth (Jamie) Edwards; brother, Kei Ishigami; sisters, Miyo Kunitake and Yoshi Dionzon; sister-in-law, Masaye Miura.Private family celebration of life service was held on Tuesday, July 21, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, with The Rev. Canon Richard Van Horn of St. Mary's Episcopal Church officiating. www.Fukuimortuary.com
