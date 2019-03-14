August 17, 1969 - March 10, 2019 Russell Lane Grossman passed away on Sunday, March 10 as a result of a motorcycle accident in Beverly Hills.Russell was born August 17, 1969 in New York. He moved to Los Angeles a few years later, where he spent a storied childhood and graduated from Brentwood School. Russell earned a BA from Tulane University and an MBA from Pepperdine University. Russell was the Chief Client Officer and Senior Vice President with Bernstein Private Wealth Management. He was charged with the oversight of client service and business development for Bernstein's private client practice. Russell joined the firm in 1996 as a financial advisor.Russell was involved in several philanthropic organizations including Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors, The Jewish Federation, The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, The Eisner Pediatric and Family Medical Center, the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute, and Tulane University. Russell served on the investment committee of The American Jewish University, Eisner Pediatric and Family Medical Center, the Finance Committee of Cedars-Sinai, and on the board of directors of the Jewish Federation. He was on the President's Council at Tulane University and has funded an endowment to support undergraduate career programs. Russell is on the board and finance committee of de Toledo High School and is former chair of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) Malibu.Russell was always an old soul who lived a full and extraordinary life. Russell enjoyed traveling to exotic locations, riding motorcycles, road biking, competing in triathlons, and he recently started playing the guitar. He was an avid collector of watches and art and appreciated fine whiskeys and tequila. He was an engaged and beloved husband, father, uncle and son with a vast network of close friends.Russell is survived by wife Davina, three children, Mikayla, Asher and Samara, his parents, Irwin and Sharon Grossman, sister Leigh Nickoll, brother-in-law David, nephews Eli, Alex and niece Annabelle, in-laws Norman Gross, Nira, Danny and Dahlia.Services will be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park and Mortuary, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068 on Thursday, March 14 at 12:30pm. A webcast of the service will be available at www.mountsinaiparks.org, password: Grossman 1969.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tulane University, de Toledo High School and The Jewish Federation of Los Angeles. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary