|
|
August 12, 1942 - January 26, 2020 Russell Iungerich (77) husband, father, grandfather and rascal from Rancho Palos Verdes has passed. A lothario in his own mind, Russell was married to Viola for 50 years. Viola always said she married him because he was the most ethical person she ever met. Together they sired two children: Jonathan and Lauren. With his family he was deeply loyal, supportive, and...annoying because he had too much stuff and never wanted it organized or touched. Russell was brilliant. He went to college at 16, graduated Claremont McKenna College to become an intelligence officer in the Army during Vietnam and then went to UC Berkeley School of Law. He was a proud veteran. He also loved the law and changed it. During his career as a Deputy Attorney General he successfully opposed the Sirhan Sirhan petition and argued numerous landmark cases before the US Supreme Court, like California v. Krivda, that are taught in law schools around the country to this day. In private practice, he took an interest in medicine and for the last 30 years of his life he had defended doctors before the medical board. Considered one of the best in his field, he had an almost perfect record saving the careers of so many great doctors that save so many of us. Along with beloved sisters Suzanne and Emily, Russell survived a rough childhood. It's why he could never give more than a tentative hug but secretly wanted to be snuggled. And it's why he could never truly be vulnerable despite crying often. He would cry about injustice, suffering and... Andre Agassi's retirement. 'Cos he was remarkably sentimental and loved tennis, poetry and politics. Russell was an internal optimist who had a kind and generous heart – oftentimes hidden to others because he had a hot temper. A nut for European history – he sent both of his children to Europe before he ever got to see it himself. He was a progressive feminist and civil rights activist to the core. His daughter didn't know sexism existed til she was an adult because of how her father saw her. He encouraged everyone he knew to dream big, to love hard and to always help people in need. He gifted many people employment, legal help and DVD players. His generosity was truly only matched by his quirkiness. Russell was a character. He wrote legendary Christmas cards. He was silly, sometimes dirty and an avid online shopper. He gifted his children and son-in-law a lot of random stuff. Highlights in recent years include: a metal detector, a motion sensor monkey and a professional deli slicer. He was totally unpredictable in so many ways which included showing up to his daughter's wedding wearing a puka bead necklace instead of a tie. It was an odd choice but also his look of the moment. He became a grandfather later in life to his adoring granddaughter Charlie and grandson Fletcher. He loved being a grandfather and wanted to see and talk to his grandchildren as much as possible. He had grand plans of games he would play with them and books he would read. He was so unbelievably well read. Books and knowledge were his vice. His brain was his super power. His family is grateful he passed before losing it. For years, Russell wanted his family to do poetry readings. To just sit around and share poems. To their knowledge they only ever indulged him once. So it is quite poetic that while his daughter read him Emily Dickinson early Sunday evening, he took his final breath. And with it a piece of all their hearts.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 2, 2020