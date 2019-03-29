July 4, 1953 - March 27, 2019 Russell Jay Kagan, 65, passed away peacefully with friends and family by his side after a brief illness. He loved his family, friends, food, travel and back in the day, the Concorde, where he taught his beloved son, Michael, the joys of caviar. Kagan was a legend and a pioneer in the International Television Distribution world, known by all as one of the great guys who moved between New York, Hollywood and Europe. There wasn't a trend he didn't see coming or a person he met who didn't become a friend. Some of his greatest achievements include an audience with the Pope, an Emmy, a Peabody, a Cable Ace and a PGA Award. But his greatest achievement, and the joy of his life, was his son, Michael. He also leaves behind his older brother, Richard Kagan and family, long-time love Janis Kaye, beloved niece, Haley Kaye and dear friend, Al Kaye. Services will be held at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Simi Valley on Friday, March 29th at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Stand Up To Cancer. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary