January 2, 1949 - February 6, 2020 Russell Steven Kussman passed away February 6th after a 7 year battle with lung cancer. Russell grew up in Schenectady, New York before moving to Boston, where he received his Medical Degree from Boston University in 1972 at the age of 23. He then completed his Internal Medicine post-graduate training at Harvard University and Stanford University Medical Centers. Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, he worked as an Emergency Room Physician before taking a position as Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, where he was Director of the UCSF Home Care Service. Russell obtained his Law Degree from U.C. Berkeley (Boalt Hall) School of Law in 1981. He practiced as an attorney for nearly 30 years, representing patients injured by medical negligence, as well as defective drugs and medical products. He was nominated seven times as Trial Lawyer of the Year by the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles and the Consumer Attorneys of California. He was a speaker at numerous conferences for attorneys, judges and physicians, and appeared on many local and national TV news programs. In 2010, Russell was appointed Judge of the Los Angeles County Superior Court by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and he served on the California bench until 2016, when he retired. During that time, he also served for eleven months as a pro-tem Associate Justice on the Court of Appeal, 2nd Appellate District, where he authored several major published opinions involving matters of public policy, such as federal railroad rights of way and citizens' access to records of public interest.Russell was an avid golfer, Boston sports fan, and writer (including a prolific history of LA Times Letters to the Editor). He took great pride and joy in his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 39 years (Kim), his four children (Mesha, Steve, Ben, and Matt) and his 3 grandchildren (Lavinia, Imogen, and Nathan).A Memorial Service will be held at Westwood Presbyterian Church, 10822 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024 on Saturday February 22nd at 1 pm.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020