May 18, 1931 - May 21, 2019 Ruth was born in Manhattan, NY, to Louis and Rebecca Adicoff. Ruth was working at the family bar/deli by the age of 7. Nicknamed "Bucket of Blood," it was popular with cops, mobsters, and entertainers. This made her accepting of people of all types – a hallmark of her personality. Ruth had ulcerative colitis, and her life was saved when her MD brought back the first sulfa drugs from Europe. In 1946 the family suddenly moved to LA. Ruth spent one year at Hamilton High, and entered UCLA at the age of 16. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in English. Ruth worked for several years at KNX radio with Ralph Story. In 1953 she married Albert Nadel, and somehow remained married until Albert's death in 1993. While raising one child (Zach Nadel) and many pets, Ruth was active in local politics – she was the initial President of the League of Women Voters in Torrance. In 1970, Ruth went back to UCLA for her Master's in Architecture, and worked for the City of Beverly Hills, where she was the Director of Planning. She was a pioneering woman in her field. Ruth loved the arts, and it would be hard to find an event in LA (or NY) that she did not attend. In 2013 she moved to La Mesa to be closer to Zach and Ingrid. She is survived by Zach, Ingrid, sisters Sylvia Fox and Annette Logan, and dog Louie. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 7 to June 9, 2019