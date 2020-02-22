|
March 12, 1931 - February 18, 2020 Ruth Alben Davis, broadcast journalist, lecture agent, singer, pioneer for women in the workplace, and lifelong friend of the arts, has passed away at the age of 88. Born Ruth Barbara Winokoor, the daughter of Jewish immigrants Simon Winokoor and Jenny Poll of New Bedford, Massachusetts, her childhood was marked by her musical talent, performing for USO functions and on local radio. Graduating from Syracuse University in 1952, she began a career at CBS News in New York. A pioneer in the field of radio, Ruth was one of the first women to host her own radio program in Manhattan. She then worked as associate producer for CBS TV's "This is New York," where she recruited talent ranging from Queen Elizabeth to Sir Edmund Hillary to Truman Capote. As a lecture agent, Ruth Alben gathered a glittering roster of speakers, including Ray Bradbury, John Houseman, Ben Bradlee, Art Buchwald, and Rod Serling. After her marriage to Russ Alben ended in divorce, she married Dr. Edward H. Davis, the brother of her college roommate, Ruth Bartfeld. They enjoyed a very happy marriage from 1984 until Dr. Davis's untimely death in 1989. Ruth began a notable singing career as the "Shirley Temple of New Bedford, Massachusetts." Playing the guitar, she appeared in many folk music concerts in the 1960s. With Russ Alben, she composed the official children's albums for the 1964 New York World's Fair. She continued her singing career after moving to Los Angeles. A frequent soloist with a larger-than-life style, she last performed in January 2018, shortly before suffering a severe stroke on her 87th birthday. Ruth was an active member of AFI Associates, Sinai Temple's dinner dance productions, the West Coast Jewish Theater and many other arts organizations. Ruth is survived by two sons, Alex Alben of Beverly Hills, and Ted Alben of Stevenson Ranch, grandchildren Rachel, Emily, Jeremy, Abby and Allison. She is also survived by her brother, Sidney Winokoor of Miami, Florida.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020