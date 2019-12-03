|
|
May 19, 1919 - December 1, 2019 Ruth Green, 100, died peacefully in her sleep on Sun. Dec 1. Preceded in death by Manuel Green, husband of 35 yrs, in 1989, Ruth is survived by her daughter Melinda (Phil) Hampton of LA, son Richard (Rebecca) Green of New Hampshire, her sister, Muriel Rosen of Encino and grandchildren; Miles, Zoe, Emma, Jacob and Zachary.She spoke fondly of "dancing on the stage" as a little girl on the Atlantic City boardwalk, Frank Sinatra's music, and dinner and dancing with her husband at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in the former Ambassador Hotel in LA. An irrepressible sense of humor and strong spirit shined through dementia in her later years. "The first hundred years are the hardest," Ruth joked.Services 12:30 pm Wed Dec 4 Mount Sinai Hollywood Hills Tanuch Chapel.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 3, 2019