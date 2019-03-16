Their love affair began in the 1950's, when he burst through her office wall, and into her life. It ended over 60 years later, with Ruthie's passing in October, 2018, and Jerry following her on January 10, 2019.Their careers in the Motion Picture industry took them all over town, and all over the world. Whether in their RV, or the finest hotel, they enjoyed the places they saw, and the people they met. They played golf and bingo, and loved to dance. They leave behind their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren - all of whom recognize that Ruthie and Jerry were the poster children for life well lived.A memorial service is planned for 1:00 pm on 3/29/19 at Miramar National Cemetary in San Diego.Happy Trails, dahlings! Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019