Ruth Astor
September 22, 1925 - August 9, 2020 Born in New York City to European immigrants John and Helen Weiss, Ruth attended college at NYU where she fell in love with her husband-to-be, Philip. Together they moved to New Orleans where Philip graduated from Tulane Medical School. In New Orleans Ruth gave birth to the first of their 3 children, after which the couple moved again, this time to Southern California. It was here that they would spend the rest of their lives, with a brief interlude in Monterey, California where their second child was born, before returning to the Los Angeles area and the birth of their third child. Ruth was a doting mother who is remembered vividly for her care and devotion. Somehow while completing all the duties of a homemaker, she had the uncanny ability to radiate glamour and charisma to everyone she met. She is especially remembered by her children and their friends as something of a neighborhood doyenne, who was the foremost hostess, matchmaker and all around master of ceremonies for all who entered her home. After Philip passed away in 1994, Ruth found contentment through her enduring friendships, her children and grandchildren, and the birth of her great-grandchildren. Survived by her children Stephen (Betsy) Astor, Laurie (Charles) Astor-Dubin, Richard (Tracie) Astor; six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Gregory, Rachel (Alex), Matthew (Elane), Philip and Emily, and two great-grandchildren, Ariya and Reese.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
