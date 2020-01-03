|
|
Dr. Ruth Catherine Murphy, a longtime resident of West Hollywood, CA, passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2019 at the age of 74. Ruth is survived by her brother, Francis (Teresa), nephew, Paul Murphy (Elizabeth), nieces, Catherine Reilly (Paul) and Michelle Searfoss (Peter) and their children. Ruth worked as a Social Work Supervisor at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System for 42 years. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Wattles Farm Community Garden in Hollywood. A Catholic funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 am on January 18, 2020 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Beverly Hills, CA. All friends are invited to a luncheon at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Shelter for Women and Children.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020