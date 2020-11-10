June 10, 1923 - November 5, 2020Rounding out a terrible year for all of us, Ruth Moss Moos passed away peacefully, immediately after being asked, "What's wrong, Ruth?" and replying, "I don't know."Born in Berlin, Germany, Ruth courageously embarked for America on a kindertransport in 1936, at the age of 13, to escape the Nazis. She then lived with foster parents in Ohio, until moving with her foster family to Los Angeles. There she met Jay Moss, married, and had three children, Ellen Butterfield, Kenneth Moss, and Jolie Moss Turetsky (David Turetsky). She lived her last years in Laguna Woods, California. In addition to her children, she is also survived by two grandchildren, Jordan Turetsky (John Langrill) and Casey Butterfield (Marc Jozefowicz), and two great-grandchildren, Remy Langrill and Paloma Jozefowicz.



