July 15, 1918 - February 5, 2019 Ruth Cozen Snyder, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, passed away on February 5, 2019 at the age of 100. Her passing is attributed to age related natural causes.She was born on July 15, 1918 in Montreal, Canada to Rachel and Harry Cozen. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1922. Ruth graduated Roosevelt High School and attended UCLA. As her four children were growing up, Ruth entered the Otis Art Institute, set her sights on painting and sculpting and went on to establish a worldwide reputation in the world of Art. Her art is housed at the Orthopedic Hospital, UCLA, several American Embassies and the Smithsonian. Installation of her wall sculpture, dedicated both to the memory of the Holocaust and as a bridge between people, is currently underway at one of the UC campuses. At times Ruth was walking through and accessing the same Italian quarries as the Italian masters. Ruth produced work into her final years. Her website lists her many awards and exhibitions. She had an aura of elegance and class that she carried throughout her life. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Paul and two of her children, Robert and Nancy, and her siblings. She is survived by her sons Harry Snyder and Dr. Doug Snyder, her brother Dr. Harold Cozen and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a woman of faith. Donations in her memory can be made to Hadassah of Southern California, 455 S. Robertson Blvd. Beverly Hills, CA 90211 or Chabad of Brentwood 644 S. Bundy Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90049. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 29, 2019