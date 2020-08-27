September 14, 1921 - August 14, 2020 Ruth David of Los Angeles, California, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020, leaving behind her loving husband of 63 years, Leo David. Born on September 14, 1921 in New York to Russian immigrants, Isidor and Sara Pinchuck. Ruth was the youngest of their four children. Several years after marrying Leo, Ruth and Leo left New York for Los Angeles in 1957. Her three siblings, Sol, Hilda, and Josephine, eventually followed them west. Ruth's life was filled with love, laughter, special friendships, and personal accomplishments. She and Leo were virtually inseparable in their nearly six and a half-decade long union and always worked side by side. Ruth and Leo loved to travel around the world. Israel was Ruth's favorite destination.Ruth was laid to rest at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, California, where Rabbi David Wolpe of Sinai Temple officiated a beautiful graveside service on August 17, 2020. In addition to her loving husband Leo, Ruth leaves behind extended family and many friends from around the globe who will remember her for her kind heart, and generosity. Donations can be made in Memory of Ruth David to the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, 6505 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 625, Los Angeles, CA 90048



