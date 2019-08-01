|
|
April 4, 1924 - July 30, 2019 Ruth Grahm, beloved widow of Alan Grahm, mother of Randall, Bobby and Isabelle, passed away on July 30, 2019, at the age of 95. She was educated at UCLA and New York University. Ruth, who preferred to be called Ruthie, was an accomplished songwriter and actress. She was a secretary to the sports journalist, Red Barber and an assistant at the New Ideas Department for CBS in New York. Ruthie was born in Philadelphia and, with her family, moved to Los Angeles, where she worked in numerous films as a child and young adult. (She maintained her membership in the Screen Actors Guild her entire life.) Among her screen credits was the film, "Up in Arms" with Danny Kay. Joining ASCAP in 1952, her chief musical collaborator was her father, Lou Herscher. Among her popular song compositions were "Orange Blossoms," and "Fifty Games of Solitaire." After devoting much of her adult life to the raising of a family in Beverly Hills, she enjoyed a second (or maybe third) career as a wine salesperson, representing her family's winery. She was a valued member of Les Dames d'Escoffier. Ruthie's ebullient and indomitable spirit was truly extraordinary; she made a lasting impression on everyone she met. Funeral services are at 12:30 on Friday, August 2, at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Hollywood Hills.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019